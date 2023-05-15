Yemeni official: Saudi, Ansarallah Officials to Hold Talks in Sanaa

Islam Times - Officials from Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s ruling Ansarallah movement are to hold negotiations in Sanaa in the coming days, a Yemeni official has said.

In the coming days, negotiations will be held in Sanaa to address the problems that impede the implementation of what was previously agreed upon, said Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Revolutionary and Peaceful Southern Movement Fuad Rashed on Monday.In this round of talks, we will witness progress on outstanding issues which will pave the way for Yemeni-Yemeni talks, Rashed said.He said that the truce will be implemented practically without an official signature, adding that the next stage of talks “will undoubtedly be difficult”.