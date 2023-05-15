Palestinian Resistance Accumulating Strategic Achievements in Face of US Imperialism, Zionist Entity: Hezbollah Deputy Chief

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Security General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Monday that the Palestinian resistance proved it is qualified to achieve the victory of liberation.

Sheikh Qassem added, via Twitter, that the resistance of the Islamic Jihad as well as the unity of the rest of the Palestinian factions maintained the deterrence formulas against the Israeli enemy.His eminence indicated that failure will directly affect Netanyahu’s political future and the reality of the Zionist entity, adding that the Palestinian resistance is accumulating the strategic achievements.On the other hand, Sheikh Qassem called on the Lebanese political parties to benefit from the regional rapprochement path in order to hold a national dialogue that enhances the presidential elections.