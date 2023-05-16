0
Tuesday 16 May 2023 - 09:09

IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran

The IRGC Intelligence Department busted the “operational and media network of Daesh-K” in the Fars Province of Iran and arrested the network’s main element.

The ringleader, who was being monitored by the IRGC forces for four years, was in charge of detecting and recruiting extremist elements in a number of Iranian provinces, including Tehran.

The network has been smashed following a fatal shooting attack on a religious site in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz in October 2022, claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

The terrorist attack on the Shah-e Cheragh shrine in Shiraz on October 26, 2022, killed 15 pilgrims and injured at least 40 others.
