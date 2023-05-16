0
Tuesday 16 May 2023 - 09:14

US Gun Violence: Teen Kills Three People In New Mexico

Story Code : 1058163
US Gun Violence: Teen Kills Three People In New Mexico
The incident took place in the town of Farmington in northwestern New Mexico on Monday, leaving several other people wounded, including two police officers.

Officers responding to the incident found "a chaotic scene where a male subject was actively firing upon individuals in that neighborhood," said Baric Crum, deputy chief of operations for the Farmington Police Department.

Four officers confronted the subject and "were able to stop his actions," he said, adding, "The suspect is deceased, but prior to that, we know that three civilians were killed by this person's actions."

The law enforcement official put the number of the wounded at nine, excluding the suspect, but it was not immediately clear whether that tally included the three fatalities.

The gunman was believed to have acted alone, police said without providing any information about the three people killed or the motive behind the shooting.

The gun violence prompted security lockdowns at several public schools in Farmington, a town of about 46,000 residents.

"This serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day," New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Farmington also was the scene of a deadly high school shooting in December 2017 in which a gunman killed two students before taking his own life.

Monday's incident came as at least 225 mass shootings have been recorded in the United States this year alone.

According to the nonprofit research group, Gun Violence Archive, more than 14,600 Americans, including hundreds of children and teenagers, have been killed in gun-related violence since the beginning of 2023.

The victims included 8,382 people who committed suicide using firearms and 6,288 others who died in homicides, murders, accidental discharges, and defensive gun use.

The report said 93 children, aged up to 11 years old, lost their lives in those incidents in addition to 522 teens, aged between 12 and 17.

A Gallup poll from October 2022 showed that a 57% majority of all Americans was in favor of stricter laws covering the sales of firearms, as politicians remain deadlocked on this issue.
Comment


Featured Stories
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
16 May 2023
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
16 May 2023
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
15 May 2023
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
15 May 2023
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
15 May 2023
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
15 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance
Palestinian Resistance's Weapons Unsheathed, Fighters on High Alert
14 May 2023
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
14 May 2023
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
14 May 2023
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
13 May 2023
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
13 May 2023
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
13 May 2023