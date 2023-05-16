0
Tuesday 16 May 2023 - 15:55

‘Boraq-85’: the Palestinian Missile that Terrified the Zionists

Story Code : 1058214
The Al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, made this missile which is capable of carrying a 40-kilograms warhead, with an 85-kilometer range. In case of hitting Al-Quds and ‘Tel Aviv’, Boraq-85’s destructive power is enormous.

This missile type succeeded in putting the Zionist military in front of new and unmatched equation of deterrence, and forces the enemy to submit to the Palestinian resistance conditions related to the ceasefire.

Boraq-85 also infiltrated the ‘David’s Sling’ military system, which the Zionist occupation army claims to be the strongest ‘defense’ system, with Al-Quds Brigades conveying a message to the ‘Israelis’ that “your sling is useless in front of the hell of our missile that gave you a permanent shock.”

According to ‘Israeli’ military correspondent of Yedioth Ahronoth Yossi Yehoshua, “the missile hitting ‘Rehovot’ indicates that there is no tight and full protection with the ‘Iron Dome’,” making clear that “this serves as a reminder about what might happen in case of a breakout of a multi front war against factions that possess various and advanced fire power.”

The newspaper warned that the ‘Iron Dome’ system failed to intercept this kind of missiles. For his part, the ‘Israeli’ military internal front commander alarmed that “we are in front of a very tough incident, and we will investigate the incapability of intercepting this missile.”
