0
Tuesday 16 May 2023 - 15:57

Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen

Story Code : 1058215
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Al-Mashat underlined that "Sanaa warned various companies against America’s behavior," after it refused to reach a quick solution to the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

The senior Yemeni official further pointed to possible consequences of the US' obstruction of a solution to the Yemeni issue, adding that, "Whoever responds to American blackmail is the one who bears responsibility, and the Saudis hold primary responsibility for the situation in the region."

He also stressed that Saudi Arabia must realize that its stability is linked to that of Yemen and that any further escalation would be extremely harmful to all parties involved.

Earlier, Al-Mashat said that Washington should seriously consider the threats of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, as the consequences of ignoring these warnings will be disastrous.

Sayyed Al-Houthi had stressed that any American or British presence is an act of aggression as he emphasized that Yemen will not tolerate such a situation and will deal with US and UK troops as occupying forces.

In the same respect, the Head of the Prisoners' Committee in the Sanaa government, Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, affirmed that "the Americans have been obstructing peace throughout the previous periods," adding that the US is always looking to block any progress, as it seeks to plant obstacles in every negotiation round related to the prisoners file.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
16 May 2023
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
16 May 2023
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
16 May 2023
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
15 May 2023
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
15 May 2023
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
15 May 2023
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
15 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance
Palestinian Resistance's Weapons Unsheathed, Fighters on High Alert
14 May 2023
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
14 May 2023
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
14 May 2023
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
13 May 2023
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
13 May 2023