Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen

Islam Times - “The US does not want a solution to the Yemeni war and does not want salaries to be paid to Yemeni employees,” the President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat said on Monday.

Al-Mashat underlined that "Sanaa warned various companies against America’s behavior," after it refused to reach a quick solution to the humanitarian situation in Yemen.The senior Yemeni official further pointed to possible consequences of the US' obstruction of a solution to the Yemeni issue, adding that, "Whoever responds to American blackmail is the one who bears responsibility, and the Saudis hold primary responsibility for the situation in the region."He also stressed that Saudi Arabia must realize that its stability is linked to that of Yemen and that any further escalation would be extremely harmful to all parties involved.Earlier, Al-Mashat said that Washington should seriously consider the threats of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, as the consequences of ignoring these warnings will be disastrous.Sayyed Al-Houthi had stressed that any American or British presence is an act of aggression as he emphasized that Yemen will not tolerate such a situation and will deal with US and UK troops as occupying forces.In the same respect, the Head of the Prisoners' Committee in the Sanaa government, Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, affirmed that "the Americans have been obstructing peace throughout the previous periods," adding that the US is always looking to block any progress, as it seeks to plant obstacles in every negotiation round related to the prisoners file.