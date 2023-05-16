Russia Destroys US-made Patriot Missiles in Hypersonic Strike

Islam Times - A precision strike by a hypersonic Kinzhal missile has destroyed a MIM-104 Patriot air defense system in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian government previously claimed that Kinzhal missiles had been intercepted by the US-made weapons platform.Kinzhal is a Russian air-launched nuclear-capable hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile. It has a range of 2,000 km and Mach 10 speed.It can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads and can be launched by Tu-22M3 bombers or MiG-31K interceptors. It has been deployed at airbases in Russia's Southern Military District and Western Military District.The Kinzhal entered service in December 2017 and was one of the five new Russian strategic weapons unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018.