0
Tuesday 16 May 2023 - 22:47

US Military Aid to Ukraine May Dry Up by July

Story Code : 1058278
US Military Aid to Ukraine May Dry Up by July
The sources claimed that the $48 billion Ukraine aid package, including about "$36 billion for the Pentagon to craft a wide range of military aid to Kiev [...] has about $6 billion left."

According to the outlet, one insider estimated that, "based on the rate of announcements, the money to draw down existing US stockpiles will expire in July. That would mean the flow of equipment could be disrupted if Kiev has to wait an extended period for a new tranche of funding."

The source added that the White House is already discussing a new package, which comes amid the US internal financial crisis, as Democrats and Republican remain at odds over the country’s debt ceiling, a standoff that may result in a default on America’s debt.

In addition, Congress will spend the next several months debating the [US] fiscal 2024 military budget, a wrinkle that could complicate Ukraine funding, the insiders argued.

The claims follow the US announcing a new $1.2 billion long-term military aid package to Ukraine earlier this month, which includes the Hawk aerial systems, as well as ammunition for air defense and anti-drone warfare.

All this military hardware will be paid for under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the Biden administration to purchase arms from industry rather than taking them from US stocks.

The development was preceded by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warning last month that "stopping arms deliveries [to Kiev] will mean the end of Ukraine, and immediately."

The US and its allies ramped up their military supplies to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned countries sending weapons to Ukraine that it sees these military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, stressed NATO allies arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
16 May 2023
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
16 May 2023
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
16 May 2023
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
15 May 2023
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
15 May 2023
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
15 May 2023
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
15 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance
Palestinian Resistance's Weapons Unsheathed, Fighters on High Alert
14 May 2023
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
14 May 2023
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
14 May 2023
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
13 May 2023
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
13 May 2023