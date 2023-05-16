0
Tuesday 16 May 2023 - 23:00

Germany Sentences 5 to Prison for €100 Million Jewelry Heist

Story Code : 1058283
They were sentenced to prison sentences of between four years and four months and six years and three months, German news agency dpa reported. One defendant was acquitted.

The Dresden state court ruled that the five men -aged 24 to 29- were responsible for the break-in at the eastern German city’s Green Vault Museum on November 25, 2019, and the theft of 21 pieces of jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds, with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($129 million). Officials said at the time that the items taken included a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulette.

They were convicted of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson, AP reported.

The Green Vault is one of the world’s oldest museums. It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials.
