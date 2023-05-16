0
Tuesday 16 May 2023 - 23:02

Syria Reiterates Solidarity with Palestine

Story Code : 1058284
Syria Reiterates Solidarity with Palestine
The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a statement on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the illegal creation of the Israeli regime, known among Palestinians as the Day of Nakba, or the Day of Catastrophe, which is commemorated every year on May 15.

More than 750,000 Palestinians were forcibly removed from their ancestral homes in Palestine and 500 villages and towns were destroyed by Zionist militias before the Israeli regime declared its illegal existence. Palestinians are still enduring the repercussions of this catastrophe to this day.

In its statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for the Palestinian people’s resistance against the Israeli regime and their legitimate cause to gain inalienable rights and establish a sovereign independent state with al-Quds as its capital.

It called on the international community to assume its responsibilities, denounce the occupying Israeli regime’s criminal attacks on innocent Palestinians, including women, children and the elderly, and hold the perpetrators to account.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Embassy in South Africa organized on Monday a mass demonstration in Cape Town in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Nakba Day.

The event brought together representatives from various political parties, civil society institutions and organizations, who took part in the rally to voice their unwavering support for the Palestinian nation.

Faisal Aranki, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), lauded the firm and unwavering support of the South African nation and leadership for the Palestinian cause, especially as Palestinians are marking Nakba Day.

Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar, also thanked all participants and termed their presence an outward manifestation of South Africans’ advocacy for the Palestinian right to self-determination.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
16 May 2023
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
16 May 2023
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
16 May 2023
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
15 May 2023
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
15 May 2023
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
15 May 2023
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
15 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance
Palestinian Resistance's Weapons Unsheathed, Fighters on High Alert
14 May 2023
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
14 May 2023
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
14 May 2023
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
13 May 2023
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
13 May 2023