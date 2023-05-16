Syria Reiterates Solidarity with Palestine

Islam Times - The Syrian government reaffirmed its solidarity with the Palestinian nation, stressing the need for the global condemnation of Israeli crimes and assaults against defenseless Palestinians.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a statement on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the illegal creation of the Israeli regime, known among Palestinians as the Day of Nakba, or the Day of Catastrophe, which is commemorated every year on May 15.More than 750,000 Palestinians were forcibly removed from their ancestral homes in Palestine and 500 villages and towns were destroyed by Zionist militias before the Israeli regime declared its illegal existence. Palestinians are still enduring the repercussions of this catastrophe to this day.In its statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for the Palestinian people’s resistance against the Israeli regime and their legitimate cause to gain inalienable rights and establish a sovereign independent state with al-Quds as its capital.It called on the international community to assume its responsibilities, denounce the occupying Israeli regime’s criminal attacks on innocent Palestinians, including women, children and the elderly, and hold the perpetrators to account.Meanwhile, the Palestinian Embassy in South Africa organized on Monday a mass demonstration in Cape Town in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Nakba Day.The event brought together representatives from various political parties, civil society institutions and organizations, who took part in the rally to voice their unwavering support for the Palestinian nation.Faisal Aranki, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), lauded the firm and unwavering support of the South African nation and leadership for the Palestinian cause, especially as Palestinians are marking Nakba Day.Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar, also thanked all participants and termed their presence an outward manifestation of South Africans’ advocacy for the Palestinian right to self-determination.