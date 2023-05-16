0
Tuesday 16 May 2023 - 23:03

Hezbollah Hopes Speedy Presidential Elections: Sleiman Frangiyeh Securing More Votes

Story Code : 1058285
Hoping a speedy presidential elections, Sheikh Qassem called on the various political parties to announce their nominations.

Addressing a political seminar, Sheikh Qassem underlined the importance of comparing the specifications of each candidate in order to save time and speed up the vote session.

In this regard, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah is ready to attend a dialogue aimed at comparing the the specifications of the candidates nominated by all the blocs in order to facilitate the elections.
