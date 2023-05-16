0
Tuesday 16 May 2023 - 23:22

CIA Creates Own Telegram Channel Aimed at Recruiting Russians to Spy for US

Story Code : 1058292
CIA operatives have created the agency’s own channel on the popular messaging app in a bid "to reach those who feel compelled to engage" the spy agency, the intelligence service said on Monday in introducing its Telegram channel, TASS reported.

In a Russian-language propaganda video posted on the app, the CIA said it was seeking, in particular, to gather information about "the Russian economy or the country’s senior leadership".

CIA officials confirmed to CNN reporters on Monday that they expect their content and videos on Telegram will help entice Russians to "deliver information that the United States needs".

Last March, the Washington Post reported that the CIA was attempting to recruit employees of the Russian embassy in Washington by means of sending social media ads to smartphones identified as being active on the premises of the diplomatic mission or in its vicinity.

Russian Ambassador the United States Anatoly Antonov later slammed the Washington Post story as an example of "hack-job journalism for-pay".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that CIA and other Western intelligence services do not weaken their activity on the territory of Russia, Sputnik reported.

"We have not paid attention yet. I do not have information, I do not know, but I am convinced that our special services are properly monitoring this space too, based on the fact, and we all know this very well, that CIA and other Western intelligence services do not weaken their activities on the territory of our country," Peskov told reporters.
