Islam Times - A French investigating magistrate on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh, a source close to the case said.

A European judicial team from France, Germany and Luxembourg is conducting a corruption probe into an array of financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and alleged laundering of $330 million, implicating Salameh.

Salameh, 72, has held his post for almost 30 years.

Salameh earlier failed to appear for questioning by French investigators who suspect him of using fraud to amass sizeable assets across Europe.