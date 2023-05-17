0
Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 10:19

‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi

Story Code : 1058388
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
Raisi made the remarks in a message issued on Tuesday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Nakba [Catastrophe] Day.
 
The ‘Israeli’ regime claimed existence on that day in 1948 after occupying huge swathes of Palestinian territories in a Western-backed war.
 
"Since the day that has been rightly named as the 'Day of Catastrophe,' the Zionist regime has brought about displacement of millions of Palestinians and [enabled] targeted killings of Palestinian activists and ordinary people," read the message.
 
Ever since, the occupying regime has also caused the destruction of Palestinians' houses, farms, and businesses, and been responsible for violation of the fundamental principles of the international law against them, it added.
 
"It is obvious that the regime's Western supporters, especially the United States, are complicit in its crimes," Raisi stated.
 
The regime has successfully avoided all sorts of accountability for its actions targeting the Palestinians and other peoples of the region thanks to steadfast support on the part of Washington, which has invariably vetoed all of the United Nations resolutions holding Tel Aviv responsible for the atrocities.
 
Raisi, however, said Iran condemns the apartheid regime's crimes "in the strongest terms," and reasserted emphasis on the Islamic Republic's "democratic proposal" for political resolution of the crisis that has manifested itself in the form of Palestine's occupation.
 
In 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei came up with the logical proposal that Palestinians should be allowed, internationally, to hold a referendum to decide the fate of the occupied lands. The proposal consists of a vote to be attended by all the original and historical inhabitants of the occupied territories, both those who are still there and those who have been displaced.
 
The Iranian president, meanwhile, reemphasized Tehran's support for the Palestinian people's "legitimate cause" of liberating their territories and establishing an "independent and integrated" state across the entirety of the historical Palestinian territories, with the holy occupied city of al-Quds as its capital.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
17 May 2023
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
17 May 2023
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
17 May 2023
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
16 May 2023
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
16 May 2023
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
16 May 2023
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
16 May 2023
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
15 May 2023
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
15 May 2023
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
15 May 2023
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
15 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance
Palestinian Resistance's Weapons Unsheathed, Fighters on High Alert
14 May 2023