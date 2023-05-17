Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity

Islam Times - Officials from the Islamic Jihad resistance movement and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) met and discussed the developments in Palestine following the recent Israeli aggression.

Nakhala, in the presence of leaders from the movement, received Muzher, who was accompanied by a leading delegation from the PFLP, on Tuesday.

The official website of the Islamic Jihad movement said the two sides reviewed the political and field situation during the Palestinian resistance groups’ retaliatory operation — codenamed Revenge of the Free — after the Israeli aggression, expressing their high appreciation of the positions of the families of the martyrs and the role of the popular support in Gaza.

They also reviewed the field management of the battle, which foiled the objectives of the Zionist aggression.

The two sides underlined the continued functioning of the control and field command system and the effective targeting and direction of fire, despite the martyrdom of a few of the leaders of the al-Quds Brigades and its fighters, which forced the enemy to accept the condition of the resistance in pledging to stop targeting individuals, as well as civilians and residential buildings.

The participants affirmed the continuation of coordination and integration between Saraya al-Quds Brigades and the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades as well as all the resistance factions, referring to the armed wings of the Islamic Jihad movement and PFLP, respectively.

During the meeting, they stressed on the importance of Palestinian national unity based on resistance.

Following the meeting, the PFLP released a video displaying fighters with the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades side by side with those of Saraya al-Quds as well as footage of their joint response during the Revenge of the Free operation.

The Israeli regime launched a deadly bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip on May 9, sparking the firing of over 1,000 rockets by the Islamic Jihad toward the occupied territories.

The two sides agreed after five days of fighting to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that took effect on Saturday night.

Israeli aerial assaults killed at least 33 Palestinians in Gaza, including six children, and wounded 147, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Several Islamic Jihad leaders were also among the Palestinian martyrs of the latest conflict, which marked the worst episode of fighting between Gaza’s resistance factions and Israel since a 10-day war in 2021.

