Dozens Injured during Israeli Raid in Nablus

Islam Times - Several Palestinians were wounded by gunfire, and numerous others suffered from tear gas inhalation when Israeli forces facilitated the entry of settlers to the tomb of Prophet Joseph (AS), east of Nablus, early Wednesday morning.

The tomb of Prophet Joseph (AS) holds significance for Muslims, Christians, Samaritans, and Jews and has frequently witnessed unauthorized incursions by Israeli settlers seeking to pray there.

According to Nablus Red Crescent director Ahmed Gibreel, several Palestinians sustained injuries during the incident, with one individual currently in critical condition. More than 80 Palestinians were treated for injuries caused by tear gas exposure.

This recent raid in Nablus follows the killing of Saleh Sabra, a 22-year-old from the Asker refugee camp east of the city, by Israeli forces just a few days ago.

The Palestinian health ministry, in a press release on Monday, revealed that the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023 has now reached 151. This figure is three times higher than the corresponding period last year. The ministry further stated that 33 of the Palestinians killed this year died during the recent Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, which concluded with a ceasefire on Sunday.

Israel's incursions into the West Bank have escalated since the re-election of Benjamin Netanyahu, heading a far-right Israeli coalition government, in March 2022.

The Palestinian health ministry described the first quarter of 2023 as the deadliest in 23 years for Palestinians.

The West Bank has endured relentless violence for over a year, with the Israeli military conducting near-nightly raids in the region.

Local sources report that at least 250 Palestinians have been killed during these raids, including 112 deaths this year alone.

Local sources told al-Araby al-Jadeed that Israeli troops occupied residential areas surrounding the tomb, claiming to provide "protection" for the settlers who intended to pray at the site. Snipers positioned on nearby rooftops opened fire with live ammunition at local protesters, who erected barricades.