0
Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 21:35

Ex-French Defense Minister’s Phone Targeted by Spyware Hack

Story Code : 1058476
Ex-French Defense Minister’s Phone Targeted by Spyware Hack
Investigators informed Parly about their discovery last week, according to the outlet. The evidence does not point to a specific party behind the espionage, nor does it indicate when the former minister’s device was infected, although a nation state is presumed to be behind the surveillance.
 
At least 23 public figures in France have been targeted with Pegasus hacks, including President Emmanuel Macron and former prime minister Edouard Philippe, according to French media. Reports have suggested that the Moroccan government may have used the malware to collect intelligence.
 
Previous investigations identified Parly’s predecessor Sebastien Lecornu, former education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, former territorial cohesion minister Jacqueline Gourault, former agriculture minister Julien Denormandie, and former ecological transition minister Emmanuelle Wargon as victims of Pegasus snooping.
 
Pegasus allows targeted hacks on electronic devices. After infection, the malware provides access to personal data stored on a phone and can turn it into a surveillance device.
 
Developer NSO Group has deployed the product on behalf of governments around the world, and has claimed that the service is intended to combat organized crime and terrorism. However, critics say the malware has been used to spy on journalists, dissidents, and foreign officials on a massive scale.
 
It was reported in 2021 that a list of phone numbers flagged for penetration by NSO clients had over 50,000 entries. The firm was hit with US sanctions that year amid a flurry of exposés of its role in alleged violations of human rights.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
17 May 2023
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
17 May 2023
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
17 May 2023
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
16 May 2023
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
16 May 2023
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
16 May 2023
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
16 May 2023
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
15 May 2023
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
15 May 2023
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
15 May 2023
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
15 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance
Palestinian Resistance's Weapons Unsheathed, Fighters on High Alert
14 May 2023