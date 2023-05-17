0
Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 21:39

NATO’s ‘Reckless’ Expansion to Undermine Chances for Security Dialogue: Lavrov

Story Code : 1058477
“NATO’s reckless expansion eastwards, northwards or to other geographical areas undermines the very prospects to continue normal communication on European security,” Lavrov said, adding that “unfortunately, we are witnessing this process amid NATO’s absorption of almost all neutral nations.” “That’s sad,” he added.
 
According to Russia’s top diplomat, the number of countries in Europe who advocate military or political neutrality is getting thinner, now that Finland has joined the alliance. Sweden “seems to be on course to become a NATO member, too, while Switzerland rejected its neutral status by its actions,” he said.
 
“That [neutrality] was enshrined in the constitutions of respective countries, and they created a space for finding a balance of interests and compromise between European NATO members and, say, the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” he lamented.
 
“When and if the West comes to its senses and realizes that it will not be able to reverse the historically unbiased process of a multipolar world order evolving, that will, of course, require a conversation that will not be limited to Europe only,” Lavrov maintained as he insisted that global security should be “honest and equal.”.
