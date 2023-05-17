Explosion in Northern Spain Leaves Two Killed

Islam Times - Two people were reported killed after an explosion hit northern Spain.

A department spokesperson said the blast took place around 5.30 p.m. (1530 GMT) in the fishing town of around 6,000 people near the border with France and that there was no indication at the time that any other people had been hurt.

A Reuters witness said police had cordoned off an area around a sidewalk bench where the blast occurred, next to a children's playground.

Several Spanish TV channels broadcast an image that they said was from the scene that showed two dead bodies - one sitting on a bench and one lying on the pavement - in a pool of blood. There were few signs of an explosion, with the bench, shrubs behind it and a bin nearby apparently undamaged.

News agency EFE, quoting police sources, reported the preliminary investigation pointed toward a package held by one of the victims being the source of the explosion.

Two people - a man and a woman - died in an explosion in the town of Orio in northern Spain, the Basque regional security department said on Tuesday.