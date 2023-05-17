US Reacts to Recent Developments, Tensions in Pakistan

Islam Times - US is looking for a stable and strong Pakistan, the coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, whose country was involved in the recent tensions in Pakistan, claimed.

"Pakistan is an important partner in the region. They are suffering from the threat of terrorism every single day. And we are mindful of the challenges that they are facing politically and economically as well. In the United States, they will continue to find a good friend," Kirby, whose country was involved in the recent tensions in Pakistan, claimed in response to a question.

At a separate news conference, State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States does not choose a political party or a particular candidate when it comes to Pakistan or any other country.

"As it relates to Pakistan, our view is that a strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan is key to a strong and stable US-Pakistan relationship," Patel claimed in response to a question.

The emphasis of Washington officials on good relations with Pakistan and not choosing a particular party or person in this country has been brought up in a situation where Imran Khan announced after his removal from the prime ministership that the United States and the Pakistani army were behind his removal.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by paramilitary troops who smashed their way into a courthouse in Islamabad, the Economic Times reported.

Following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, a large number of his supporters poured into the streets and attacked several governmental and military centres in different cities of the country.

The Pakistan Police have also arrested hundreds of Imran Khan supporters.

"We want to see Pakistan be a success. And we want to see the Pakistan government live up to the strongest aspirations of the Pakistani people," John Kirby told reporters at the White House, Telegraph Online reported.