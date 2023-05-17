Islam Times - Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's recent visit to China's Taiwan region is a "dangerous political show" which will do nothing but harm to the UK, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the UK said in a statement on Wednesday.

By playing the "Taiwan card" and engaging in political shows, Truss and the like are colluding with the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces to provoke confrontation and escalate tensions across the Taiwan Straits, the spokesperson said, CGTN reported.The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests. Any violation of the one-China principle will have serious consequences for China-UK relations, the embassy warned in the statement."We urge the relevant British politician to correct her wrongdoing, stop making political shows with the Taiwan question, and stop conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces," it added.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin also said on Wednesday that Truss's recent visit to China's Taiwan region is merely an attempt to make personal political gains by making the Taiwan-related issues a matter of existence, which will do nothing but harm to the UK.The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, Wang said, adding that any attempted collusion with external forces in seeking "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail.