0
Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 23:40

Beijing: Ex-UK PM's Visit to Taiwan Region 'Dangerous Political Show'

Story Code : 1058501
Beijing: Ex-UK PM
By playing the "Taiwan card" and engaging in political shows, Truss and the like are colluding with the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces to provoke confrontation and escalate tensions across the Taiwan Straits, the spokesperson said, CGTN reported.

The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests. Any violation of the one-China principle will have serious consequences for China-UK relations, the embassy warned in the statement.

"We urge the relevant British politician to correct her wrongdoing, stop making political shows with the Taiwan question, and stop conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces," it added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin also said on Wednesday that Truss's recent visit to China's Taiwan region is merely an attempt to make personal political gains by making the Taiwan-related issues a matter of existence, which will do nothing but harm to the UK.

The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, Wang said, adding that any attempted collusion with external forces in seeking "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail.
