0
Thursday 18 May 2023 - 09:25

US Wants Closer Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties By End Of 2023: Report

Story Code : 1058568
US Wants Closer Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties By End Of 2023: Report
According to Walla! News, the officials said the White House will try to push for a normalization agreement between the two sides by the end of 2023, before the presidential campaign occupies US President Joe Biden’s agenda. Any normalization deal between the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime and Riyadh, mediated by Washington, could also improve strained relations between the US and Saudi Arabia.

The report came days after US Ambassador to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories Thomas Nides told i24NEWS that normalization between Saudi Arabia and ‘Israel’ was “hugely important” to Washington, “and we're working with ‘Israel’ to obtain that." It also came a week after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] in Jeddah during which they reportedly discussed ‘Israeli’-Saudi normalization.

According to the two US officials quoted by Walla! News, MBS said he was not interested in taking more small steps to warm relations with ‘Israel’ and instead preferred reaching a single comprehensive agreement that would include normalization with the ‘Israeli’ entity while strengthening security cooperation.

They added that Riyadh had an interest in reaching a deal with ‘Israel’ while Biden was still in the White House because a decision would then gain bipartisan support in Washington and widespread legitimacy, especially given that such a deal would include possibly unpopular measures.

One of the biggest obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement, the official noted, was concerns about Riyadh’s request to strengthen military cooperation with Washington and gain access to US weapons systems.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
18 May 2023
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
18 May 2023
Ukraine Tells China It Won
Ukraine Tells China It Won't Accept Ceding Land to Russia
18 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
17 May 2023
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
17 May 2023
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
17 May 2023
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
17 May 2023
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
16 May 2023
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
16 May 2023
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
16 May 2023
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
16 May 2023
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
15 May 2023