0
Thursday 18 May 2023 - 09:30

Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion

Story Code : 1058575
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
Most of the weapons came from Russia, China and companies in Singapore, Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar said in a report released on Wednesday in New York.

The exports cover weapons, dual-use technology and materials used to manufacture weapons exported from the day of the coup on February 1, 2021, to December 2022.

“These weapons, and the materials to manufacture more of them, have continued to flow uninterrupted to the Myanmar military despite overwhelming evidence of its responsibility for atrocity crimes,” said the report, according to Al Jazeera. It identified more than 12,500 unique purchases or recorded shipments directly to the Myanmar military or known Myanmar arms dealers working on the military’s behalf.

Myanmar was plunged into crisis by the coup, which triggered mass protests. A deadly crackdown ignited armed resistance, with ethnic armed groups that have long been fighting the military joining forces with so-called People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) to fight against the generals.

The PDFs are aligned with the National Unity Government (NUG) established by legislators removed in the coup and others opposed to military rule.

The UN and rights groups have accused the military of human rights abuses in its attempts to suppress opposition, saying some incidents may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
18 May 2023
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
18 May 2023
Ukraine Tells China It Won
Ukraine Tells China It Won't Accept Ceding Land to Russia
18 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
17 May 2023
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
17 May 2023
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
17 May 2023
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
17 May 2023
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
16 May 2023
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
US May Default on Debt as Soon as June 1st
16 May 2023
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
Rays of Hope Emerging for Lebanon President Election
16 May 2023
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
IRGC Busts Daesh-K Network in Iran
16 May 2023
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
15 May 2023