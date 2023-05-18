0
Thursday 18 May 2023 - 09:31

Ukraine Tells China It Won't Accept Ceding Land to Russia

Story Code : 1058576
Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, visited Ukraine on Tuesday and Wednesday, and met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the ministry said in a statement.

The visit is the first to Kiev by a senior envoy from China, which has burgeoning ties with Russia, since the outbreak of war in February 2022.

"Kuleba briefed the special envoy of the Chinese government in detail on the principles of restoring a sustainable and just peace based on respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said.

"He stressed that Ukraine did not accept any proposals involving the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict," it said.

The senior Chinese official's trip to Europe is expected also to include talks in Russia, Poland, France and Germany, Reuters reported.
