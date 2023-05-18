Defense Minister Stresses Constant Progress in Iran’s Missile Technology

Islam Times - Describing the missile industry as a key component of Iran’s defense power, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani called for efforts to update those capabilities steadily to deal with threats.

The minister also emphasized the need to update the missile technologies and provide expert training and support for the military forces.

Lauding the Defense Ministry’s success in countering the emerging threats, he said such a model of management can be employed to address other problems in the country.

General Ashtiani also emphasized the necessity for the development of various homegrown satellites for application in telecommunication, precision farming, meeting water challenges, and preparation for natural disasters.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

In a meeting with the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Industries Organization staffers on Thursday, General Ashtiani said diverse types of missile defense systems are considered a top priority in Iran’s defense doctrine, considering a whole host of threats to the Islamic Republic.