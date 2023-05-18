Raisi Warns Afghan Rulers Against Violation of Water Right from Hirmand

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi warned the rulers in Afghanistan against violating the water rights of the Iranian people in the southeast country from Hirmand, stressing the government is determined to defend the nation’s rights wherever it is.

He further urged the rulers in Afghanistan to let the Iranian experts visit the region to confirm whether there is a shortage of water in the river or not.

Raisi arrived at Konarak Airport in the country's southeast on Thursday.

Iranian officials have always emphasized on correct implementation of the 1973 Hirmand [Helmand] River Treaty between Iran and Afghanistan.

Iran’s water right from the Hirmand River is a serious issue, Raisi said during his visit to the southeastern region in the country to meet Pakistani Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, follow up the implementation of development projects, and inaugurate several new plans.