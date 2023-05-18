0
Thursday 18 May 2023 - 20:42

Iran Slams G7 Ministers’ Accusation As ‘Baseless, Delusional’

Story Code : 1058704
The G7 finance ministers and central bank governors claimed in a statement on May 13 that they were concerned about “illicit financing risk emanating from Iran.”
 
“We strongly condemn that part of the G7 finance ministers’ statement that makes a completely baseless and delusional accusation against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.
 
He urged the small group of countries “that are trying to impose their wishes” on others to “stop their deplorable practice of accompanying and appeasing the illegal US sanctions which violate the fundamental principles of international law and human rights against the great Iranian nation.”
 
Kanaani added that the G7 members should be held accountable for their gross violations of international regulations instead of approving and being complicit in “unilateral and unfair positions” on the Iranian nation.
 
The G7 is an intergovernmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union [EU] is a “non-enumerated member.”
 
The US, under former president Donald Trump, reinstated crippling sanctions on Iran after unilaterally walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018, despite Iran’s full compliance with the terms of the agreement.
 
Although Trump failed to achieve his professed goals with the so-called “maximum pressure” campaign, the waves of sanctions have taken a heavy toll on ordinary Iranians.
 
The sanctions, maintained by Trump’s successor Joe Biden, have restricted the financial channels necessary for Iran to pay for imports of basic goods and medicine.
