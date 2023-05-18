Kremlin: Tehran, Moscow to Continue Building Ties Despite US Pressures

Islam Times - Despite US pressures, Russia and Iran will continue working toward building relations based on mutual benefit and respect, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

His comment came amid calls from Washington to counter any cooperation between Moscow and Tehran by means of sanctions. Peskov was asked to comment on how the Kremlin regards such statements.

"We have never been under any illusions that the United States would cease trying to put pressure on Russia, Iran or other countries that are seeking a truly mutually beneficial cooperation," he emphasized.

"We have always known that this [US] pressure will continue, but we have always been confident that both Russia and an entire group of countries, including Iran, which, by the way, have already had massive experience in adapting to this pressure on the part of the United States, will continue working toward building relations based on mutual benefit and respect while taking into consideration mutual interests and concerns," Peskov maintained.

