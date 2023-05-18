Pakistan PM: Energy, Border Projects Manifest Pakistan-Iran Friendship

Islam Times - Stressing the importance of enhanced cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said that energy projects and border markets are emblematic of the vitality of Pakistan-Iran friendship.

“Both our governments are collaborating closely for the betterment and socio-economic uplift of our peoples,” he said.

He added the border markets including Mand-Pishin will not only ameliorate the socio-economic conditions of our border regions but also foster new opportunities for local businesses. They would also serve as a stepping stone for greater cooperation between our two countries, especially in the economic domain.

He noted there is tremendous scope and mutual desire for the actualization of our trade potential. Both Pakistan and Iran are deeply committed to achieving an annual trade volume of $5 billion. In this regard, the operationalization of the barter trade mechanism is a significant step.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated the border markets would enhance trade and contribute to the development of our nations. Last year, the two sides made substantive progress during the 21st session of the Joint Economic Commission held in Islamabad in August. It is important to keep this momentum.

Sharif noted several initiatives for the improvement of maritime and port cooperation are being discussed between Pakistan and Iran, including the collaboration of activities between the sister ports of Gwadar and Chabahar.

“We will continue to work for deepening connectivity between our two countries in all fields, particularly given our highest commitment to complement each other in promoting regional trade, transit, and connectivity,” said the PM.

The PM said Pakistan-Iran relations are rooted in a history of close and unremitting cooperation through cultural and people-to-people contacts. These longstanding exchanges between our two nations have fraternized into a bond between Pakistan and Iran today.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said in an interview with IRNA that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly countries bound by deep-rooted religious, cultural, and linguistic ties.