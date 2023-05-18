0
Thursday 18 May 2023 - 21:01

Turkey to Start Normalizing Ties with Syria Soon: Cavusoglu

Last week, Moscow hosted a quadrilateral ministerial meeting of the top diplomats from Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Syria on the restoration of relations between Ankara and Damascus, Sputnik reported.
 
According to Cavusoglu, the meeting was constructive.
 
"We have decided to develop a roadmap. In the near future, a committee will be created in the department of the deputy foreign minister together with other departments and work will begin on the development of this roadmap," Cavusoglu told reporters.
