Friday 19 May 2023 - 14:19

Syria’s Assad Arrives in Saudi City of Jeddah To Take Part in the 32nd Round of Arab Summit

Prince Badr Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Emir of Mecca, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Secretary of Jeddah Governorate Saleh bin Ali Al Turki welcomed the Syrian president upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Assad received on May 10 an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to participate in the summit.

In comments on the invitation, Assad stressed that the Arab summit in Saudi Arabia will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples.

This year's summit in Jeddah will mark the re-admittance of Syria into the 22-member Arab League – after a 12-year suspension. Assad will take part in the summit upon an invitation from Saudi King Salman.

The Arab League suspended the membership of Syria, one of the founding members, in November 2011, citing an alleged crackdown by Damascus on opposition protests. Back then, Syria denounced the move as “illegal and a violation of the organization’s charter.”

Riyadh and Damascus agreed in March to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies after more than a decade.

In April, the Saudi foreign minister met with Assad in Damascus on the first such visit since 2011.

In recent years, Syrian government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, have managed to win back control of virtually all regions from terrorist groups.
