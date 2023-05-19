0
Friday 19 May 2023 - 14:22

G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China

The location of the event carries heavy symbolism on several levels. Hiroshima is the site of the world’s first ever nuclear attack.

“Well I think the most important thing is for us to demonstrate unity and purpose when it comes to supporting and standing with Ukraine. I just met with President Zelensky earlier this week at Chequers and I will be making sure that I talk to other leaders - not just in the G7 – but the other leaders that are also coming here about continuing our support for Ukraine…,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“We stand up for shared values, including supporting the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign territory, and holding Russia accountable for its aggression,” said US President Joe Biden.

The G7 comprises the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. All are closely tied economically to China, the world’s second largest economy. But divided on how to deal with what they see as Beijing’s economic coercion and growing assertiveness.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, meanwhile has chosen to hold his own summit for five Central Asian countries, key to Beijing’s interests in the region, putting into question the relevance and influence of the G7 as it stands today.
