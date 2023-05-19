0
Friday 19 May 2023 - 14:30

UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region

Story Code : 1058805
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
Guterres made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Thursday evening.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by Beijing, Tehran and Riyadh clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies.

The meeting between Amir Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on April 6 marked the first such meeting in seven years and emphasized the need to implement the China-brokered agreement.

The detente has been lauded by both sides as having the potential to ease tensions in the Middle East region.

Diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran were severed by Saudi Arabia in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, angered by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran.

For his part, Amir Abdollahian described as positive the closed-door summit on Afghanistan in Qatar, stating that Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees and assisting them with various services for decades.

Management of such a high number of refugees requires international attention and support, the Iranian foreign minister pointed out.

He also expressed hope that the war and siege in Yemen would end as soon as possible.

Amir Abdollahian continued to underline Iran's vehement opposition to Ukraine war, expressing hope that the involved parties would return to the path of dialogue, end the war and establish peace.

The Iranian foreign minister and the UN chief also discussed the course of talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], and the removal of sanctions, besides Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency to resolve remaining misunderstandings.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
19 May 2023
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
19 May 2023
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
19 May 2023
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
18 May 2023
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
18 May 2023
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
18 May 2023
Ukraine Tells China It Won
Ukraine Tells China It Won't Accept Ceding Land to Russia
18 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
17 May 2023
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
17 May 2023
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
17 May 2023
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
17 May 2023
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
16 May 2023