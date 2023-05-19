0
Friday 19 May 2023 - 22:09

Lebanon Receives Interpol Red Notice for Central Bank Governor

Story Code : 1058902
The notice was issued after France put out its own arrest warrant for Salameh as part of its investigation into whether the governor embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds, an accusation he denies.

Mawlawi said the Interpol red notice had been issued on Wednesday and that Lebanon's justice ministry had received the notice the following morning.

"Whatever the judiciary says, we will do," Mawlawi said.

The minister added that he believed it was "necessary" for Salameh to resign. Lebanon's deputy prime minister called on the governor to step down on Thursday.

He said the issue was to be discussed at a consultative cabinet meeting on Monday but was already part of talks among the country's senior leaders.

"It's being seriously discussed," Mawlawi added.
