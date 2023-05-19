Iran Plans More Joint Border Projects with Pakistan: Foreign Minister
In a tweet written in Farsi, Amirabdollahian provided an update on the border projects inaugurated between the two countries on Thursday.
He highlighted the inauguration of an electricity exchange project and a border market at the joint Pishin-Mand border. The ceremony was attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Amirabdollahian emphasized that the further development of Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province and the adjacent areas in Pakistan will bring benefits to both nations.