Iran Plans More Joint Border Projects with Pakistan: Foreign Minister

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announced on Friday that Iran intends to carry out additional joint border projects with Pakistan.

In a tweet written in Farsi, Amirabdollahian provided an update on the border projects inaugurated between the two countries on Thursday.He highlighted the inauguration of an electricity exchange project and a border market at the joint Pishin-Mand border. The ceremony was attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.Amirabdollahian emphasized that the further development of Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province and the adjacent areas in Pakistan will bring benefits to both nations.