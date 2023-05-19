0
Friday 19 May 2023 - 22:25

Ukrainian President Attends Arab League Summit, Prepares for G7 Appearance

Story Code : 1058909
Ukrainian President Attends Arab League Summit, Prepares for G7 Appearance
This visit is part of Zelensky's ongoing efforts to secure assistance, including weapons, for Ukraine's depleted stockpile. He recently concluded a three-day European tour.

While some Arab countries in the Persian Gulf have provided aid to Ukraine, they have also taken a cautious approach due to their ties with Russia. Saudi Arabia, in particular, has positioned itself as a mediator, as demonstrated by its role in a prisoner swap between Kyiv and Moscow last September.

Zelensky expressed the significance of Saudi Arabia's role, stating that they are ready to enhance their cooperation. He aims to discuss various issues, including political prisoners, the return of Ukrainian citizens, the Peace Formula, and energy cooperation.

The Arab League summit on Friday marks the first participation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in over a decade.

Zelensky is expected to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday, emphasizing the importance of physical presence to defend Ukraine's interests, according to Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
19 May 2023
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
19 May 2023
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
19 May 2023
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
18 May 2023
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
18 May 2023
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
18 May 2023
Ukraine Tells China It Won
Ukraine Tells China It Won't Accept Ceding Land to Russia
18 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
17 May 2023
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
17 May 2023
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
17 May 2023
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
17 May 2023
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
16 May 2023