Ukrainian President Attends Arab League Summit, Prepares for G7 Appearance

Islam Times - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the Arab League summit before heading to the G7 summit in Japan.

This visit is part of Zelensky's ongoing efforts to secure assistance, including weapons, for Ukraine's depleted stockpile. He recently concluded a three-day European tour.While some Arab countries in the Persian Gulf have provided aid to Ukraine, they have also taken a cautious approach due to their ties with Russia. Saudi Arabia, in particular, has positioned itself as a mediator, as demonstrated by its role in a prisoner swap between Kyiv and Moscow last September.Zelensky expressed the significance of Saudi Arabia's role, stating that they are ready to enhance their cooperation. He aims to discuss various issues, including political prisoners, the return of Ukrainian citizens, the Peace Formula, and energy cooperation.The Arab League summit on Friday marks the first participation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in over a decade.Zelensky is expected to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday, emphasizing the importance of physical presence to defend Ukraine's interests, according to Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov.