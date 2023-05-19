0
Friday 19 May 2023 - 22:28

Over a Million Displaced by Fighting in Sudan, UNHCR Reports

Story Code : 1058911
UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh provided these figures during a briefing in Geneva on Friday.

The total number of displaced individuals includes around 843,000 internally displaced persons and approximately 250,000 refugees who have fled across Sudan's borders. The conflict has resulted in hundreds of casualties and has transformed the streets of Khartoum, the capital, into battle zones.

As a result of the dire humanitarian situation, refugees have sought refuge in neighboring countries such as Chad, Ethiopia, and South Sudan. Egypt has received the largest number of Sudanese refugees, with approximately 110,000 individuals seeking shelter there.

Saltmarsh highlighted the distressing conditions faced by those fleeing Sudan, stating, "Many of those who have approached us are in a distressed state having been exposed to violence or traumatic conditions in Sudan, and having suffered arduous journeys." He further mentioned that the influx of refugees has intensified in recent weeks, with around 5,000 individuals arriving daily in Egypt.

The conflict has caused thousands of injuries and hundreds of fatalities in Sudan thus far.
