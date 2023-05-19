0
Friday 19 May 2023 - 22:30

Russia Warns 'Radioactive Cloud' Engulfing Europe

Story Code : 1058912
Russia Warns
Speaking in a government meeting on Friday, Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, warned that the destruction of depleted uranium shells in Ukraine produced a radioactive cloud that moved toward Europe. According to a Press Tv report, the destruction was reportedly made by the British-made Challenger tanks, which were supplied to Ukraine by the UK government. 

The Russian official revealed the purported threat, accusing the US of manipulating its allies to provide “help” to other nations that result in harm being done to the recipients.

“They ‘helped’ Ukraine this way too, applied pressure to its satellites to supply depleted uranium munitions. Their destruction resulted in a radioactive cloud moving toward Western Europe. They have detected an increase in radiation in Poland,” Patrushev stated.

The alleged radioactive cloud has reportedly been detected with an increase in radiation levels observed in Poland.

Russia has previously warned that the use of depleted uranium munitions poses a long-term environmental and public health threat, based on studies conducted in countries such as Serbia and Iraq, where the weapons were previously used. London has rejected such a threat.

While depleted uranium is mildly radioactive, it is considered a health hazard mainly because it is a toxic heavy metal. Uranium particles or uranium oxides produced in an explosion can be inhaled by anyone exposed to them or contaminate the environment.
