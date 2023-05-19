0
Friday 19 May 2023 - 22:32

Hezbollah to Hold Military Tour Marking Resistance and Liberations Day

Story Code : 1058914
On the 23rd anniversary of South Lebanon's liberation, Hezbollah’s Media Relation Office has organized an event, touring military outposts belonging to the resistance in South Lebanon.

“The military event, scheduled for Sunday and dedicated exclusively for journalists and media staff, is a simple illustrative of the resistance’s real military capabilities,” Mohamamd Afif, Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office said in a statement on Friday.

The tour “delivers a message on the resistance’s readiness to confront any Israeli aggression and to defend Lebanon,” Afif added in the statement.

Meanwhile, he called on media outlets to be accurate while reporting the event and to “put it in the right context away from exaggeration.”
