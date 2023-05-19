1 Killed, 21 Injured in Terror Attack in NW Pakistan

Islam Times - One civilian was killed and 21 others, including policemen and civilians injured in firing and explosion in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in a busy market area in Tank district of the province where militants hurled a hand grenade at a police vehicle causing 19 civilians and two policemen injured, district police officer Waqar Ahmad told media."The militants also sprayed bullets at the vehicle and in the retaliatory attack one terrorist got injured while others fled the scene," the police officer said.The injured terrorist was arrested by police, who also launched a search operation in the area following the incident to catch the fleeing attackers, police said.The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, and several of them are in critical condition after receiving bullet injuries, the officer said.No groups or individuals claimed responsibility for the attack.