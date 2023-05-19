3 Perpetrators of Terrorist Attack Executed in Iran Isfahan

Islam Times - The people convicted of the terrorist attack in the "Khane Isfahan" neighborhood, which led to the martyrdom of a number of security forces, were executed this Friday morning.

On November 16, 2022 (Aban 25, 1401), 3 security defenders named Ismail Cheraghi, Mohsen Hamidi, and Mohammad Karimi were martyred following an armed terrorist attack in the Guard Square of Khaneh Isfahan neighborhood.The perpetrators of the attack, with prior coordination with each other, committed a terrorist act and started shooting aimed at killing people and officers.In the terrorist operation, a number of people and security forces were also injured.According to Iran Press citing Mizan news agency, after the shooting agents were arrested and the indictment was issued, court hearings on the charges of six of the defendants in this case were held in Isfahan Province.Based on the judgments issued by three of the defendants in the case, they were accused of using a handgun on public roads, forming and managing a criminal group in a bid to disrupt the security of the country and the community, and collusion leading to crimes against internal security, and membership and cooperation with the MKO terrorist outfit were sentenced to death.According to the evidence and documents in the case and the explicit statements of the defendants, the shootings carried out by these 3 people led to the martyrdom of 3 security forces in Isfahan City.Also, prison sentences were issued for the other defendants in the case, and one of the defendants was acquitted of the charges.