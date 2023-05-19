Armenia Welcomes Tripartite Meeting of Moscow, Yerevan and Baku
Story Code : 1058918
The Russian-mediated talks will take place amid tensions between the two Caucasus neighbours, which have fought two wars over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh and often see deadly clashes along their volatile border.
Baku and Yerevan have been seeking to negotiate a peace agreement with the help of the European Union and United States, whose diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked traditional regional power broker Russia.
"We received a proposal from Russia to hold a trilateral meeting at the highest level under the mediation of the president of Russia on May 25," he told his cabinet meeting in Yerevan.
Baku and Yerevan fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- for control of Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinyan said both sides must "demilitarise" their shared border, blaming Baku for "continuing the policy of escalation."
The spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry added: "It is Russia's position that all disputes should be resolved through political and diplomatic means."