Armenia Welcomes Tripartite Meeting of Moscow, Yerevan and Baku

Islam Times - The Prime Minister of Armenia welcomed Moscow's proposal to hold a tripartite meeting with the mediation of Vladimir Putin on May 25.

The Russian-mediated talks will take place amid tensions between the two Caucasus neighbours, which have fought two wars over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh and often see deadly clashes along their volatile border.Baku and Yerevan have been seeking to negotiate a peace agreement with the help of the European Union and United States, whose diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked traditional regional power broker Russia."We received a proposal from Russia to hold a trilateral meeting at the highest level under the mediation of the president of Russia on May 25," he told his cabinet meeting in Yerevan.Baku and Yerevan fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- for control of Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.Pashinyan said both sides must "demilitarise" their shared border, blaming Baku for "continuing the policy of escalation."The spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry added: "It is Russia's position that all disputes should be resolved through political and diplomatic means."