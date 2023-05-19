0
Friday 19 May 2023 - 23:05

Armenia Welcomes Tripartite Meeting of Moscow, Yerevan and Baku

Story Code : 1058918
Armenia Welcomes Tripartite Meeting of Moscow, Yerevan and Baku
The Russian-mediated talks will take place amid tensions between the two Caucasus neighbours, which have fought two wars over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh and often see deadly clashes along their volatile border.

Baku and Yerevan have been seeking to negotiate a peace agreement with the help of the European Union and United States, whose diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked traditional regional power broker Russia.

"We received a proposal from Russia to hold a trilateral meeting at the highest level under the mediation of the president of Russia on May 25," he told his cabinet meeting in Yerevan.

Baku and Yerevan fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- for control of Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan said both sides must "demilitarise" their shared border, blaming Baku for "continuing the policy of escalation."

The spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry added: "It is Russia's position that all disputes should be resolved through political and diplomatic means."
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
19 May 2023
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
19 May 2023
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
19 May 2023
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
18 May 2023
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
18 May 2023
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
18 May 2023
Ukraine Tells China It Won
Ukraine Tells China It Won't Accept Ceding Land to Russia
18 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
17 May 2023
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
‘Israel’s’ Western Backers Complicit in Its Crimes: Raisi
17 May 2023
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
Lebanon Secures Fuel Deals with Iraq to Tackle Power Crisis
17 May 2023
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP Officials Meet in Show of Unity
17 May 2023
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
Sanaa Warns Against US Obstruction of a Peace Deal in Yemen
16 May 2023