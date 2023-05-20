0
Saturday 20 May 2023 - 12:07

Iran Condemns “Israeli” Settlers Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 1059031
Iran Condemns “Israeli” Settlers Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Tweeting on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani denounced “Zionists’ repeated desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and [their] shouting of racist slogans against Palestinians and Muslims.”

Kan'ani called the settlers' infringement on the compound “a reaction to the [‘Israeli’ entity’s] disastrous defeat in the face of Gaza's heroic resistance."

“Is the international community still in any doubt concerning the apartheid nature of the Zionist entity,” Kan'ani concluded, referring to the deeply discriminatory dual legal and political system, which the regime has been practicing in favor of ‘Israeli’ settlers and against Palestinians in the West Bank for decades.

The remarks came a day after hundreds of “Israeli” settlers stormed the compound -- which is Islam's third-holiest site -- in Al-Quds’ City amid heavy protection provided for them by thousands of “Israeli” troops.
