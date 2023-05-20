0
Saturday 20 May 2023 - 12:22

Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine

Story Code : 1059042
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky – who is set to attend the G7 summit in Japan – hailed the move on Twitter as a “historic decision” and said he was looking forward to “discussing the practical implementation” of the plan.

The US move signaled a major breakthrough for Kiev, which repeatedly pushed its Western supporters to provide high-tech jets amid its 15-month-long war with Russia.

Biden said the United States “will support a joint effort with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s, to further strengthen and improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force,” the official said.

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte pledged to build an "international coalition" to provide fighter jet support for Ukraine.

Total international military assistance for Kiev would now total in the tens of billions of dollars, with the US as the lead donor.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
20 May 2023
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
20 May 2023
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
20 May 2023
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
19 May 2023
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
19 May 2023
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
19 May 2023
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
19 May 2023
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
18 May 2023
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
18 May 2023
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
18 May 2023
Ukraine Tells China It Won
Ukraine Tells China It Won't Accept Ceding Land to Russia
18 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
17 May 2023