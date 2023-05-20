Gazans Rally in Memorial to Martyrs of “Israeli” Aggression

Islam Times - Thousands of Palestinians have rallied in the Gaza Strip in a memorial to the martyrs of the “Israeli” entity’s recent aggression in the besieged coastal territory, pledging to sustain their resistance in the face of the occupying entity.

The demonstration was held in Gaza City on Friday in honor of the 30-plus Palestinians, who were martyred during several days of incessant airstrikes by the entity that targeted the Palestinian territory earlier this month.The entity launched its campaign of deadly bombings on May 9, prompting the Islamic Jihad, a resistance group based in Gaza, to fire over 1,000 rockets toward the occupied territories.The conflict marked the worst episode of fighting between Gaza’s resistance factions and the “Israeli” entity since a 10-day war imposed by Tel Aviv on the blockaded territory in 2021.After five days of fighting, the two sides agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that took effect on Saturday night.Addressing the Friday commemoration event, Islamic Jihad leader, Khaled Al-Batsh, remembered the group's commanders, who were killed in assassination operations waged during the “Israeli’ onslaught.“Today, the Islamic Jihad holds this ceremony to commemorate its martyrs and the leaders, Khalil Al-Bahtini, Jihad Ghannam, Tareq Ezzedine, Khadder Adnan, Ali Ghali, Ahmed Abu Dakka, Eyad Al Hasani, and for all the martyrs of our people.”“We want to tell the whole world that, though, the F-16 airstrikes and the American 139 rockets were fired toward us, this nation is still alive and will continue the resistance,” he added, pointing out that “We also attest our right to freedom. From their blood, we will continue the resistance. From their death, we receive the power to face the Zionists. We will continue.”