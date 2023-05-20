Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence imam Ali Khamenei has stressed the need for Iranian officials to pursue negotiations with international sides from a position of dignity, noting that leniency in foreign policy does not conflict with fundamentals and principles.

Addressing a group of Iranian Foreign Ministry officials and ambassadors to other countries, Imam Khamenei underlined that “Dignity in foreign policy means negation of the diplomacy of surrender.”His Eminence added that “wisdom translates into taking landmark decisions within the course of international interactions.”“Expediency means knowing how to stay flexible as flexibility does not conflict with fundamentals and principles,” Imam Khamenei underlined.He further highlighted that “During these years, we have had cases where our diplomacy was, to put it accurately, the diplomacy of groveling.”Dignity, he went on, means Iranian diplomats should not look at what others say or how they judge and act, but “rely on our own principles.”He also called on the officials to act wisely in bilateral and multilateral interactions, avoid making ill-considered comments, and think carefully before making decisions.“Expediency means recognizing cases where flexibility can be applied,” Imam Khamenei affirmed noting that “Sometimes one has to be flexible. Flexibility does not contradict principles. Maintaining the principles and showing the occasional flexibility can coexist. Flexibility can be applied in some cases.”