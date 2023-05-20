0
Saturday 20 May 2023 - 12:28

FBI Misused Intelligence Database in 278,000 Searches, Court Says

Story Code : 1059046
FBI Misused Intelligence Database in 278,000 Searches, Court Says
The decision by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Reuters reported.

The searches occurred in the course of US crime investigations including the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and protests after the 2020 killing of George Floyd, the court said.

The intelligence database stores digital and other information on individuals. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allows the FBI to search without a warrant communications of foreigners abroad including their conversations with Americans.

The court ruling found the FBI violated rules around the use of the database, created under Section 702 of the FISA Act with its searches.

Specifically, the court found that searches as part of probes into crimes between 2016 and 2020 violated the rules because there was "no reasonable basis to expect they would return foreign intelligence or evidence of crime", although the FBI believed this was "reasonably likely," the decision said.

The revelations came as US President Joe Biden's administration is trying to garner congressional support to keep surveillance powers under Section 702, which is set to expire later this year.

The ODNI said the FBI tightened its procedures in mid-2021 and 2022. "As a result, these compliance incidents do not reflect FBI’s querying practices subsequent to the full deployment of the remedial measures," the office said.

An FBI spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
20 May 2023
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
20 May 2023
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
20 May 2023
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
19 May 2023
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
19 May 2023
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
19 May 2023
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
19 May 2023
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
18 May 2023
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
18 May 2023
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
Myanmar’s Arms Import since Coup Hits $1 Billion
18 May 2023
Ukraine Tells China It Won
Ukraine Tells China It Won't Accept Ceding Land to Russia
18 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance
17 May 2023