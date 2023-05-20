Afghan Police Kill 3 Kidnappers in Kabul

Islam Times - Afghan police have killed three kidnappers and released a hostage in the capital Kabul on Thursday, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said Saturday.

A group of kidnappers kidnapped a businessman in Police District 15 of Kabul city on Thursday morning, and police reacted quickly and rescued the businessman on the same day after killing three kidnappers, according to the officer.This was the second case of kidnapping over the past five days. Security forces rescued another man from kidnappers in Kabul on Tuesday.Gangs of kidnappers and outlaws often attempt to kidnap members of wealthy families, asking for ransom for their release in the war-ravaged and economically impoverished country.The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to crack down on criminal elements to ensure law and order.