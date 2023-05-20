Islam Times - Foreign Ministry Spokesman condemned the new desecration of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli regime and described it as a reaction to their failure against the Palestinian Resistance movements.

"Disrespecting the Al Aqsa Mosque and chanting racist slogans by the Zionists against the Palestinians and Muslims is a reaction to their fiasco defeat against the heroic resistance of Gaza and it is doomed to failure," Nasser Kanaani tweeted.The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman also raised the question of whether "The International Community still has doubt about the apartheid nature of the Zionist regime?"