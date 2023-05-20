0
Saturday 20 May 2023 - 21:50

Israel's Desecration of Al-Aqsa Due to Failure against Resistance

Story Code : 1059150
"Disrespecting the Al Aqsa Mosque and chanting racist slogans by the Zionists against the Palestinians and Muslims is a reaction to their fiasco defeat against the heroic resistance of Gaza and it is doomed to failure," Nasser Kanaani tweeted.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman also raised the question of whether "The International Community still has doubt about the apartheid nature of the Zionist regime?"
