Sunday 21 May 2023 - 12:00

Gunmen Kill 5 Border Guards Southeast of Iran

Gunmen Kill 5 Border Guards Southeast of Iran
The Iranian Police said five border guards have been martyred and two others injured in the clash that broke out in Saravan region on Saturday night.

The troops serving in the border regiment of Saravan clashed with a group of gunmen who were trying to cross the border near ‘Mazesar’ border post, the Police said, adding that the terrorists fled the scene after sustaining heavy losses.

The Police pledged that such an unfair attack will not remain unanswered.

Saravan is only 40 kilometers away from the common border with Pakistan.
